FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis competition during the Invictus Games in Toronto. Palace officials announced Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and will marry in the spring.
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis competition during the Invictus Games in Toronto. Palace officials announced Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and will marry in the spring. The Canadian Press via AP, File Nathan Denette
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis competition during the Invictus Games in Toronto. Palace officials announced Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and will marry in the spring. The Canadian Press via AP, File Nathan Denette

Entertainment

The Latest: Markle's parents delighted by engagement

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 05:32 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

The Latest on the engagement of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Meghan Markle's parents say they are happy and excited about their daughter's engagement to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland say their daughter "has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, Markle's parents say they wish the couple "a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Meghan Markle was raised in the Los Angeles area. Her father is a Hollywood lighting director, her mother a yoga instructor and psychotherapist.

___

10:10 a.m.

Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.

The announcement came Monday from the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month. It says 36-year-old Markle has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle's parents.

Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video