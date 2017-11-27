Third time's a romantic charm for engaged Prince Harry

More Videos 0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson Pause 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:40 York County Library Food for Fines in December 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 1:24 Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 1:50 Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 0:43 Panthers Cam Newton on stagnant play of offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy

Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy