Jay-Z, Bruno Mars lead Grammy noms in top categories

Jay-Z and Bruno Mars are nominees in the rap- and R&B-dominated top three categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy said Tuesday that Jay-Z's "4:44" and Mars' "24K Magic" are nominated for album of the year alongside Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN.," Childish Gambino's "Awaken My Love!" and Lorde's "Melodrama."

Record of the year nominees include Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J.," Mars' "24K Magic," Lamar's "Humble," Gambino's "Redbone" and the year's biggest hit, "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. "Despacito" is also nominated for song of the year — a songwriter's award — along with Mars' "That's What I Like," Jay-Z's "4:44," Logic's "1-800-273-8255" and Julia Michaels' "Issues."

Michaels, SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Lil Uzi Vert are nominated for best new artist.

