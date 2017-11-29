Entertainment

Trial to begin for suspect in football star's shooting death

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017

WORCESTER, Mass.

Trial will soon begin for a man suspected in the shooting death of a former Worcester high school football star.

The Telegram & Gazette reports testimony will start Monday for the trial of 20-year-old Emil Encarnacion, of Worcester. Encarnacion has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Samuel Castro.

Castro was killed in Worcester in May 2015. He was a former student athlete at North High School.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Encarnacion is one of four people charged in connection with Castro's death. One defendant pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to time served. Another defendant pleaded guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge.

The fourth defendant is scheduled for trial in April.

