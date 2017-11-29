The Latest: Natalie Morales 'shocked' by Matt Lauer firing

More Videos 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Pause 1:52 No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:50 Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 0:35 Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:12 Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy