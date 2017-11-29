Entertainment

Taylor Swift adds tour dates, with one more announced for the South

By Dwaun Sellers

November 29, 2017 01:20 PM

Swifties, look what you just made Taylor do. Just a few weeks after the release of her sixth studio album “Reputation” and announcement of her stadium tour, Swift has confirmed nine new tour dates. Was Columbia, SC one of them?

Sadly, no. But she did add another day to her stop in Atlanta in August. Originally just slated to perform on August 11 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Swift added the night of August 10th to her show list.

The other tour dates announced include three new stops in the UK, one on the West Coast, one in the Midwest and three up north (including Canada).

Want to know what it’ll cost you to see Swift in the “A”? Check out our previous story on seeing Taylor live.

For “Reputation” pre-ticket information: www.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwift

