Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

People holding the Union Jack gather outside the Nottingham Contemporary Centre, ahead of a visit by Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle to a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair, in Nottingham, England, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. The couple are taking part in their first official visit together, choosing to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS with a visit to a youth project in Nottingham. Alastair Grant AP Photo