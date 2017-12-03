FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and host of "A Prairie Home Companion," appears during an interview in St. Paul, Minn. Chris Thile who replaced Keillor as host of "A Prairie Home Companion" said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, that the allegations against Keillor came as "heartbreaking news."
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and host of "A Prairie Home Companion," appears during an interview in St. Paul, Minn. Chris Thile who replaced Keillor as host of "A Prairie Home Companion" said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, that the allegations against Keillor came as "heartbreaking news." Jim Mone, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and host of "A Prairie Home Companion," appears during an interview in St. Paul, Minn. Chris Thile who replaced Keillor as host of "A Prairie Home Companion" said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, that the allegations against Keillor came as "heartbreaking news." Jim Mone, File AP Photo

Entertainment

'Prairie Home Companion' radio show renamed 'Town Hall'

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:59 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

"A Prairie Home Companion" is changing its name to "Town Hall" after an allegation of workplace misconduct was made against former host Garrison Keillor.

The man who replaced Keillor as host of "Prairie Home" after Keillor retired last year announced the show's new name Saturday.

Chris Thile also addressed the allegation against Keillor during the opening minutes of the radio show's first broadcast since news of the allegation broke. Thile said the allegation came as "heartbreaking news."

Minnesota Public Radio, the parent company of the show's distributor, ended its relationship with Keillor over the allegation. The network did not give details of the alleged misconduct. Keillor says he touched a woman's bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thile says the U.S. is in the midst of a movement he believes represents progress. He says people are recognizing the "harmful power imbalance that women have had to endure for so long in our culture."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video