Entertainment

Peach, moonpie to help ring in the new year in the South

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 12:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

There will be a new site this year for Atlanta's New Year's Eve Peach Drop, one of several large events planned across the South.

The Atlanta mayor's office announced that for the first time, the peach will drop from the 120-year-old Flatiron Building downtown on Dec. 31. The new site is a few blocks from Underground Atlanta, where the Peach Drop has been held in recent years.

In Alabama, the "Moonpie Over Mobile" New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Mobile will feature entertainment by funk musician George Clinton.

In New Orleans, the "Dick Clark Rockin' New Year's Eve" production will host its Central Time Zone party in the city.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other events planned across the region include the New Year's Eve Oyster Ball Drop at the Maritime and Seafood Museum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game

    Popular musician and South Carolina grad Darius Rucker sings the national anthem before the Gamecocks face Savannah State on Sunday.

Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game

Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game 1:34

Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game
Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer

View More Video