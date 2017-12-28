FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to vote at her polling place in Chappaqua, N.Y. Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Clinton and her presidential aspirations. In a statement Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark."
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to vote at her polling place in Chappaqua, N.Y. Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Clinton and her presidential aspirations. In a statement Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark." Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to vote at her polling place in Chappaqua, N.Y. Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Clinton and her presidential aspirations. In a statement Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark." Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Vanity Fair: video mocking Hillary Clinton 'missed the mark'

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 01:40 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark."

Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions to Clinton.

Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game

    Popular musician and South Carolina grad Darius Rucker sings the national anthem before the Gamecocks face Savannah State on Sunday.

Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game

Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game 1:34

Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game
Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer

View More Video