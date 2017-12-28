Sonic Rewind ushers in the New Year at Shore Club in Tega Cay

Get ready for a hot time around town for New Year’s Eve 2017. Even if the weather is frosty, expect events designed to build a super warm welcoming reception for 2018’s arrival.
Sonic Rewind brings all the bells and whistles as they return Sunday for the second annual Sonic New Year’s Gala in the Glennon Center at the Shore Club in Tega Cay. Last year’s debut has been termed “legend’ by some so the plan is to make sure that this second year is epic.
As their name implies, Sonic Rewind is a blast from the past paying homage to the sounds and songs the most iconic classic rock decades – the 70s and the 80s. Based in Fort Mill/Tega Cay, SR features Jeff Grieco, drums/vocals; Bob Miller, guitar; Jim Walsh, bass and Joe Millo, guitar/vocals; bringing the necessary musical talent and special skills to present events “100 percent live and authentic.”
“We’ve been working on this show for about two months now,” said Millo, “from learning a load of new tunes to designing a new light show and T-shirts to securing sponsors. We want to deliver an awesome experience that redefines what people come to expect from local band shows,” Millo continued, adding, “We do it big and unique to each venue.”
For New Year’s Eve the band is bringing “a multi-media extravaganza integrating full lighting and Sonic TV,” touts Millo, with “over 300 pictures and videos that add a great visual dynamic to the show.” Historically, SR never repeats a past show’s content. Their set list is new each time and specially created with that concert and audience in mind. For NYE, SR called in help, putting their friends/fans in charge of the tunes. “The setlist was created by a Facebook poll,” Millo said, “and it includes a brand-new, 13-minute disco medley to put the party over the top.”
Incidentally, this is all standard operating procedure. According to Millo, “It’s a SR trademark to rock long and hard.” So, be prepared for a show that’s “a solid four hours of music,” he promised, “with only a five-minute break for the ball drop.”
Wait, there’s more – 300 free commemorative “I Rocked NYE With Sonic Rewind” T-shirts will be given away and a free raffle for gift certificates too. Ticket price includes a heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet. Betting too that there’ll be lots of accoutrement as well – tiaras, hats, horns, all other hoopla worthy regalia for ringing in a new year.
“Tega Cay is our hometown, and we really love playing the peninsula on New Year’s Eve,” admits Millo. “It’s a great vibe. We get to give a big “thank you” to our friends – to everyone who supported us. I refer to the crowd as ‘friends’ not ‘fans,’ Millo pointed out. “It’s only fitting that we end 2017 here,” adding, “about 300 of those friends will rock in the new year with us, for that we are very grateful.”
Go big to end 2017 with Sonic Rewind live, Sunday at the Glennon Center at the The Shore Club, 15083 MoIokai Drive, Tega Cay. Door open at 8 p.m. Details: 803-548-3500 ext. 235 or shoreclubategacay.com. Tickets available at the door or at TicketsSoEasy.com/NYE2018. Get more on the music @sonicrewind on Facebook and sonicrewind.net.
Over all, there will be no shortage of cool opportunities to countdown the end of 2017. So, for your dining and dancing pleasure – not to mention plenty of party-hearty live music magic, here’s our list of coming live music events to righteously ring in 2018.
Friday: RR Freight Train at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; DJ Paco’s Dance Party at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Kyle Dills Band at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Oneppo Brothers Band at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Shotgun Saints at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Whiskey Run at Wild Wing Cafe-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Lisa De Novo at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Christina Raine at The Lodge-Ballantyne, S. Charlotte; Moses Jones at Miciah’s Happenings, Mooresville; Lenny Federal Band at Come Grill, Charlotte; Diamond Shaped Daylight at Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, Charlotte.
Saturday: Dan Staton & Dan Ihle at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Brandon Davidson at The Water Tank, Clover; The Rockaholics at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Mike Waters at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Shannon Lee at The Lodge-Ballantyne, S. Charlotte; Psycho Circus at Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, Charlotte; Silver Wings Band at Comet Grill, Charlotte; The Grassabillies at GroundZero, Spartanburg.
Sunday New Year’s celebrations: McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; DJ Nixx at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Patti’s Backstage Karaoke Dance Club, Rock Hill; “New Beer’s Eve” celebration at The Brass Tap-Riverwalk, Rock Hill; Revelry Soul at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Southern Edge at The Back Porch, Chester; Shannon Warren Band at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Sonic Rewind at Shore Club, Tega Cay-Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers Band at John's Place Neighborhood-Bar, Fort Mill; Blonde Ambition at Dirty Martini Lounge, Fort Mill; U-Phonik at Wild Wing Cafe-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Shannon Lee, Tony Woo Dueling Pianos, Kevin Marshall & The Jaywalkers, Moses Jones, Jordan Middleton & The Lowdown at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Shrapnyl at Stuffed Olive Bar & Grille, Waxhaw; Shannon Lee, Tonya Wood, Tony Oliver-Paull, & Eric Marder at The Lodge-Ballantyne, S. Charlotte; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; An Archaic Agenda at Sanctuary Club, Charlotte; Psycho Circus at Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, Charlotte; Jem Crossland & The Hypertonics at Keg & Cue, Charlotte; DJ Bryson Rider at Catawba Brewing Co., Charlotte; Omar & The Hellhounds at Comet Grill, Charlotte; Out of the Blue at Coyote Joe’s, Charlotte; Southern Style Band at The Fillmore, Charlotte; A Dark Formal Ball with DJ Spider, Price with Digital Noir, New Wave Undertow at The Milestone, Charlotte; Radio Lola, The Menders, The Penitentials, & Party Battleship at Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte; Falconheart at RiRa’s Irish Pub, Charlotte; Blue Monday at Tin Roof-Charlotte, Charlotte.
