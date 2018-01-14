Entertainment

Chicago says architecture event drew 550K participants

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 06:32 PM

CHICAGO

Chicago officials say more than 550,000 people took part in the second architecture extravaganza of its kind in the city that recently ended.

A mayor's office statement says the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial also featured some 140 architects and designers from 20 countries. It ran from Sept. 16 to Jan. 7.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the event reinforces Chicago's reputation as being in "the vanguard of architectural, art and design innovation."

The inaugural event was in 2015. The 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial starts on Sept. 19, 2019.

One of the primary sites for 2017 was the Chicago Cultural Center. But multiple sites around Chicago participated.

Tours were arranged to the SC Johnson headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin. It was designed by a legendary architect closely associated with Chicago, Frank Lloyd Wright.

