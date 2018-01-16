Entertainment

The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:48 PM

iBook charts for week ending January 14, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - 01/14/18 - Paid Books

1 .Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff - 9781250158079 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

2. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)

3 .Forever My Girl by Heidi McLaughlin - 9780985008697 - (Heidi McLaughlin)

4 .The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)

5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Operator Down by Brad Taylor - 9781101984826 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham - 9780385541183 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. End Game by David Baldacci - 9781455586639 - (Grand Central Publishing)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

