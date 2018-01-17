FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1977 file photo, U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, left, points out a sign in the crowd to U.S. Rep. Tom Luken, D-Ohio, at dedication ceremonies for a new bus terminal area in downtown Cincinnati. The former Ohio congressman and Cincinnati mayor who was a Democratic force in a decades-long political career and known for mentoring young politicians such as Jerry Springer has died. Luken's son, Charlie Luken, told reporters that his father passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Entertainment

Memorial Mass held for former Ohio congressman, mayor

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:17 PM

CINCINNATI

Friends of former Democratic Ohio congressman and Cincinnati Mayor Thomas Luken have spoken of his commitment to civil rights and other causes at a memorial Mass for him.

The Mass was held Wednesday in downtown Cincinnati for Luken, who died last week at age 92.

Luken mentored many young politicians, including former Cincinnati mayor and current TV talk show host Jerry Springer and current Mayor John Cranley.

WLWT-TV reports Springer and civil rights attorney Al Gerhardstein were among those who praised Luken on Wednesday for his commitment to fight for basic human rights and for his ideals.

Luken's time as a U.S. House member for 15 years in the 1970s and '80s was bookended by stints on the Cincinnati City Council. He also served as a federal prosecutor.

