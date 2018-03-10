Southern Indiana city's arts district plans win state boost

A southern Indiana city plans on using a new state grant toward building projects in the arts and cultural district it is developing.
The state's tourism office awarded the $220,000 Destination Development grant to the city of Jeffersonville, which is also using $1 million in funding from the tourism agency for Clark and Floyd counties.
The News and Tribune reports the Ohio River city's projects include creating an outdoor amphitheater, renovating a building for artists' studio space and completing retail spaces for artists that are made from shipping containers.
Jeffersonville public arts administrator Dawn Spyker says the grant demonstrates state support for the city's efforts to create a destination point. She says the projects are expected to be finished by spring 2019.
