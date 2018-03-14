The Latest: Swedish academy pays tribute to Hawking

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game Pause 33 Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 149 Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 156 A Dog's Purpose 47 The top baby names of 2016 104 It ain't easy being Santa Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide 69 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows 80 Ad: Amazon Prime commercial 152 Moana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

