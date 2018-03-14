Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. The mother of jailed rapper Meek Mill is calling on Philadelphia's district attorney to "step in" and help her son. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plea by Kathy Williams came during a brief news conference Tuesday before the start of a criminal justice panel at the University of Pennsylvania. Williams strongly criticized the judge who sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison last fall for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo