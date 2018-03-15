Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean

Entertainment

Jason Aldean. Free concert. Here's where...

By Susan M. Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 15, 2018 01:30 PM

Country music superstar tweeted out shortly before noon on Thursday that he will be headed to Greenville on Friday for a free pop-up concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The huge Bassmaster Classic fishing tournament kicks off at Lake Hartwell on Friday and Aldean's concert is in celebration of the first day of fishing.

Doors open at the arena at 3:15 p.m. for the tournament weigh-in, and concert goers can enter at that time, seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Aldean, nominated for both Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, is an avid outdoorsman an lifetime bass anglers. For the past two years, he has been a spokesman for Field & Stream, which is owned by tournament sponsor DICK's Sporting Goods.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game

View More Video