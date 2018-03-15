Janice Dickinson's lawsuit against Bill Cosby can proceed

This combination photo shows Bill Cosby leaving Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., on Aug. 22, 2017, left, and model Janice Dickinson leaving Los Angeles Superior Court after a judge ruled her defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby on March 29, 2016. Dickinson’s defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby can move forward after the California Supreme Court refused an appeal from Cosby. The court said on its website Thursday that it was declining to review Cosby’s appeal, which had put the case on hold. Dickinson said in 2014 that Cosby drugged and raped her in Lake Tahoe in 1982, then sued him after he and his representatives said her claims were false. AP Photo)