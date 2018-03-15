After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap albums by Wu-Tang Clan and Lil Wayne albums that could be auctioned by the government since he has to forfeit more than $7.3 million in a brokerage account and personal assets. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo