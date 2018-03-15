He saw violence no child should witness. Now he sees hope – on ‘American Idol.’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Watch: Darius Rucker sings national anthem before USC women’s basketball game Pause Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 149 Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 156 A Dog's Purpose 47 The top baby names of 2016 104 It ain't easy being Santa Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide 69 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows 80 Ad: Amazon Prime commercial 152 Moana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ever since ABC revealed that his “American Idol” audition would be featured on the show this season, 19-year-old Johnny White has been getting the celebrity treatment from the denizens Hickory, a small, blue-collar city an hour northwest of Charlotte. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Ever since ABC revealed that his “American Idol” audition would be featured on the show this season, 19-year-old Johnny White has been getting the celebrity treatment from the denizens Hickory, a small, blue-collar city an hour northwest of Charlotte. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com