With torn ligament, SZA powers through performance

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Sza performs "Broken Clocks" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. SZA didn’t let a torn ligament in her foot slow her down at a concert for her feverish fans in New York City. She walked into the venue Friday, March 16 with a crutch helping her to the chair placed in the middle of the stage for her comfort. She injured her foot while performing last week at the BUKU Music + Art Project festival in New Orleans. Photo by Matt Sayles