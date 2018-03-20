Award winning, multi-platinum country music star bringing upcoming tour to Columbia

Grammy Award winning country music star Travis Tritt announced Columbia is part of his upcoming concert tour.
Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Township Auditorium on June 15. It's the only stop he has scheduled in South Carolina on the tour.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Ticket prices range from $20 to $49.
The Grand Ole Opry member has seven platinum records, including the triple-platinum "It's All About to Change."
The Georgia native has five No. 1 hits on the country charts, and 15 additional top ten singles.
Some of his biggest hits include “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”
Tickets for the performance at the Township will be available online, or by calling 800-745-3000.
