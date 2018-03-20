See Travis Tritt – known for such country hits as “Here’s A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “I’m Going to be Somebody” and his cover of the Eagles’ “Take It Easy” – in concert.
Entertainment

Award winning, multi-platinum country music star bringing upcoming tour to Columbia

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

March 20, 2018 12:06 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Grammy Award winning country music star Travis Tritt announced Columbia is part of his upcoming concert tour.

Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Township Auditorium on June 15. It's the only stop he has scheduled in South Carolina on the tour.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Ticket prices range from $20 to $49.

The Grand Ole Opry member has seven platinum records, including the triple-platinum "It's All About to Change."

The Georgia native has five No. 1 hits on the country charts, and 15 additional top ten singles.

Some of his biggest hits include “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

Tickets for the performance at the Township will be available online, or by calling 800-745-3000.

