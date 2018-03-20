Beyoncé, Jay-Z bringing their act to Columbia

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are coming to South Carolina.
The couple will perform at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Aug. 21 as part of their On the Run II tour.
The stop is among stops added to the tour due to overwhelming demand, according to a release from Colonial Life Arena.
Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 26 at LiveNation.com via the Live Nation app, ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, or at 1-800-745-3000.
Beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through March 24 at 5p.m. members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for the new dates announced in Amsterdam and the US. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.
Beyonce has amassed 22 Grammy wins and more than 60 nominations while Jay-Z has 21 wins and more than 70 nominations.
