Want to be on ‘Big Brother’? Casting takes place this week in Charleston

The long-running CBS reality TV show "Big Brother," where a group of strangers live in a house under constant surveillance and compete in challenges each week, will be looking for cast members Thursday in Charleston.
Here's what you need to do to have a chance at getting on the show, which is about to launch its 20th season with host Julie Chen.
Casting agents will be at The Brick, located at 24 Ann St. in Charleston, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the "Big Brother" website.
Those interested in applying to be one of the "housemates" do not need to bring anything except "a good attitude," the website says.
Never miss a local story.
If you can't make it to Charleston for the casting call, you can apply online.
You only need to apply one way, not both, according to the website.
To apply online, you will need to upload a video of yourself "doing, saying, being exactly who you want to be," the website says, along with a current photo and the completed application.
Cast members will live in the "Big Brother" house in Los Angeles for about 100 days, and their actions and voice will be recorded 24-hours a day.
Those living in the house will receive a weekly stipend after the broadcast of the final show, according to the eligibility rules. One cast member will win $500,000.
Only those ages 21 and older are eligible.
Comments