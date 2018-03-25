EXCHANGE: Chance encounters take musician to national stage

In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Bob Havens poses for a photo at the Quincy Art Center in Quincy, Ill. Haven has been considered the greatest Dixieland trombonist in America, playing on the Lawrence Welk Show for 22 years. Havens noted that he used to rehearse in the space used for the Quincy Art Center in the 1950's while playing with the Quincy orchestra. The Quincy Herald-Whig via AP Jake Shane