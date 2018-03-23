New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley

FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired. The network filed papers in Washington, D.C. Superior Court in response to a breach-of-contract lawsuit Smiley filed last month. Photo by Rich Fury