Koreas to hold high-level talks next week to set up summit

FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. The rival Koreas have agreed Saturday, March 24, to hold high-level talks next week to prepare for an April summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo