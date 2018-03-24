Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Hospice and Community Care campus will host local veterans for coffee and pastries, 9 a.m. Thursday at the campus on India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Veterans can gather for fellowship and in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day lay wreaths on the service monuments at the Hospice & Community Care Veteran Garden. Details: 803-329-1500 or HospiceCommunityCare.org.
▪ 36th annual Easter Egg Classic for children ages 2-11, 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Winthrop recreational area, behind the Winthrop Coliseum. The free event offers more than 50,000 eggs containing candy and prizes from Easter baskets to Coca-Cola six packs. Special appearances by Paw Patrol and the Easter Bunny. The first run is at 3:45 pm. Get a collection bag when entering the Winthrop Recreational Area. No baskets or non-official bags. Prizes must be picked up by 6 p.m. on the day of the event. Details: eastereggclassic.com.
▪ Masters Car Club 2018 Spring Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Burn’s Chevrolet, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Free registration, door prizes, hot dogs and drinks. Entertainment by John Fitzgerald McGill. Details: masterscarclub.com.
▪ “An Educator’s Passion,” works by York County art teachers, runs through April 29 at Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. A free, public reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19 at the center. The exhibit includes works by 20 teachers from Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York schools. “Fresh from the Studio” featuring works by students who have participated in classes offered by the Fort Mill Art Guild at the Center for the Arts, are on display in the Perimeter Gallery. Rock Hill High School Photo Exhibit is on display in the Edmund D. Lewandowski Classroom Gallery.
▪ Juneteenth Rock Hill Celebration committee seeks entertainers, musicians, hairstylists, vendors and volunteers for the 2018 Juneteenth Rock Hill Celebration of Freedom, June 15-16 at Fountain Park, downtown Rock Hill. Activities will kick off June 15 with a Food Truck Friday. Festivities continue 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16 with a Freedom Fest and talent showcase, on the grounds of Mt. Prospect Baptist Church and Friendship Jr. College. Deadline to apply is April 27. Details: sburris@visityorkcounty.com or 803-487-1618.
Fundraisers
▪ Vendors are needed for the Westminster Towers Spring Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7 in Heritage Hall, Rock Hill. The fundraising event is for the Life Enrichment department. Door prizes and raffles. Details: 803-328-5018 or dmartineau@westminstertowers.org.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill Bubbles and Berries Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 15 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave. The brunch is a Come-See-Me event. Buffet menu: baked ham, grilled chicken, frittatas, and strawberry themed dishes and desserts served with champagne. Gift boutique with hand made items for sale. Tickets: $30. RSVP: 803-415-7278. Proceeds go to the restoration of the club's property at 600 College Ave.
Meetings
▪ Lesslie Rural Fire Tax District, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lesslie Fire Department, 3191l Lesslie Highway, Rock Hill. Open to the public.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, Tuesday in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Lunch, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. Jason Broadwater will give an update on the strategic plan for York developed by the Economic Development Corp.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Shag Club’s party, 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday at the Elk’s Club, East Main Street. Members, $5; guests, $7.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club presents its 2018 Winthrop University scholarship award winners in concert, 3 p.m. April 8 in the Frances Mae Barnes Recital Hall behind Byrnes Auditorium at Winthrop University. Free and open to public. No parking fee. Donations accepted to support the Rock Hill Music Club Scholarship Fund.
Entertainment
▪ Jazz at Allison Creek featuring The David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. April 14 at Allison Creek Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available. Donations at the door: $10, adults; $5, youth and free age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties, including Common Ground, winding trails with meditation stations for all to enjoy. Items made of reclaimed wood from the church’s historic properties will be on sale. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs this month. Register online at yclibrary.org.
The Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Join our drop-in stitching group. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
New to Homeschooling Forum, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday. Veteran homeschooling parents will share insights and helpful hints. For ages 11-17 and their caregivers. Register online or call 981-5830 to register. Limit 40 families.
Teen Advisory Board Meetings, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday. Help select materials for the Young Adult Collection and plan events. Volunteer time is given for participation. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Egg-Stravaganza Family Story Time, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Come for an egg hunt and activities about spring. Ages 11 and under, with adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 30 per program.
Library for All, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A sensory library experience designed for students with disabilities and their caregivers. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Super Secret Spy School, 5-5:15 p.m. Thursday. Learn what it takes to become a spymaster by participating in spy-related activities. Ages 7-11. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 25. Not required but participates are encouraged to wear black (shirt, shoes, and pants).
Women’s History Month Movies, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. See a film with a powerful woman theme. Bring a snack and a friend to enjoy the movie with.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. The Red Cross and York County Library join together to sponsor a blood drive at the Library. Call 803-981-5847 to schedule an appointment time or use the Red Cross online scheduling portal at https://www.redcrossblood.org.
Volunteers
▪ York County Animal Shelter adoption center needs volunteers to help improve the animal’s quality of life in the shelter and to help them find permanent homes. Volunteers help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, and public education. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Orientation and training are required. Details: 803-818-6485 or visit the shelter, 713 Justice Boulevard, York.
Tax assistance
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are IRS certified and trained by the SC and NC department of revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns.
Site locations:
▪ Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday through April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
▪ Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays, through March 30.
▪ York Technical College in Building A, second floor computer lab, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through April 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 14.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5:00 p.m. Monday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, 1735 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. All graduates and associates welcome. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, noon April 7 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1968 50th reunion, April 20-21. Details: rhhs1968.com/index.cfm.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, 6:30 p.m. March 26 (fourth Monday of each month) at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. Dinner meeting. New members and volunteers welcome. Details: 803-366-1832 or 803-554-9183.
