Louvre hosts 1st Delacroix retrospective in half a century

A woman watches "La liberte guidant le peuple" by Eugene Delacroix at the Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Louvre is seeking to reinterpret the work of Eugene Delacroix in a retrospective that goes beyond the brief years in which he painted his most recognizable masterpieces such as "Liberty Leading the People" that's graced postage stamps and bank notes in France as well as a Coldplay album cover. The exhibition runs from March 29 to July 23, 2018. Christophe Ena AP Photo