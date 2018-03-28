'American Idol' winner films episode of latest show in SC

Taylor Hicks, host of “State Plate” on INSP TV, has been filming an episode of the food-centric series in South Carolina.
Hicks, the winner of the fifth season of “American Idol,” has visited Poogan’s Porch and The Smoking Pot in Charleston, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmalaw Island and Olde Colony Bakery in Mount Pleasant.
On Wednesday, Hicks is scheduled to film at Clayton Rawl Farms and The Root Cellar restaurant in Lexington. He said he considers collard greens to be one of the staples of Southern food, and Clayton Rawl Farms is a large-scale grower of collards. Hicks jokingly added that he expects to be stuffed with collard greens by the end of lunch.
In the Charleston area, Hicks savored the she-crab soup at Poogan's Porch, the dish he thinks embodies the spirit of the city as much as shrimp and grits.
"Benne wafers are really neat to discover," Hicks said. "They make a great pocket dessert," alluding to his habit of carrying around his harmonica — and snacks — in his pockets.
“State Plate” is in its third season on INSP TV (Spectrum channel 53). The show features Hicks traveling through each state and tasting the most iconic dishes, visiting farms and restaurants, and learning a bit about the history of the food.
The South Carolina episode should air sometime this fall.
Hicks is busy between filming dates recording new music in Nashville. The currently untitled album is scheduled for release later in 2018.
Comments