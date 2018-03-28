Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Bill Cosby leaving Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., on Aug. 22, 2017, left, and model Janice Dickinson leaving Los Angeles Superior Court after a judge ruled her defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby on March 29, 2016. Prosecutors have revealed that Dickinson is one of the five additional accusers they plan to have testify at Cosby’s sexual assault retrial. Prosecutors listed Dickinson in a letter informing Judge Steven O’Neill which women they planned to call at Cosby’s April 2, 2018, retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. The letter was made public Wednesday, March 28 as an appeals court rejected Cosby’s bid to challenge O’Neill’s decision allowing the women to testify. AP Photo, Files)