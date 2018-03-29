Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Lancaster’s Rosie’s Easter Bash, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 823 South Main St., with an egg hunt for ages 19 months to 12 years and prize baskets for all age categories. Other events include egg decorating contest and Easter basket contest, petting zoo, craft tent, bounce houses and free photos with Peter Rabbit. Local food vendors will be on site. The event is free and open to public. Free parking. Details: lancastercitysc.com.
▪ Masters Car Club 2018 Spring Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Burn’s Chevrolet, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Free registration, door prizes, hot dogs and drinks. Entertainment by John Fitzgerald McGill. Details: masterscarclub.com.
▪ Sterling Lodge No. 344 and Living Beauty Temple No. 709 Chinese auction, 1 p.m. Saturday. Drop time, noon. Hot dogs, sausage dogs, chips and drinks available.
▪ Carolina Yards, a program of Clemson Extension Service, is the topic for First Friday in the Garden program, 11 a.m. April 6 at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. The Carolina Yards program helps homeowners create healthy, watershed-friendly landscapes. Free and open to the public.
▪ An exhibition in tribute to Vernon Grant’s artistic legacy and civic leadership, “Vernon Grant: An Illustrious Career,” created by Culture & Heritage Museums and presented in cooperation with York County Regional Chamber of Commerce opens April 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at the chamber, 116 E. Main St., Rock Hill. The exhibition tells the story of Grant’s influential role as a visionary leader in the Rock Hill community. After moving to Rock Hill in 1947, Grant became director for the Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce and director for the Housing Authority of Rock Hill. Grant’s progressive ideas helped to attract business, industry, tourism and families to the York County region. Grant’s vintage artwork is the hallmark of the Come-See-Me Festival and ChristmasVille. The runs through Jan. 31.
▪ “An Educator’s Passion,” works by York County art teachers, runs through April 29 at Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. A free, public reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19 at the center. The exhibit includes works by 20 teachers from Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York schools. “Fresh from the Studio” featuring works by students who have participated in classes offered by the Fort Mill Art Guild at the Center for the Arts, are on display in the Perimeter Gallery. Rock Hill High School photo exhibit is on display in the Edmund D. Lewandowski classroom gallery.
Fundraisers
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill Bubbles and Berries Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 15 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave. The brunch is a Come-See-Me event. Buffet menu: baked ham, grilled chicken, frittatas, and strawberry themed dishes and desserts served with champagne. Gift boutique with hand made items for sale. Tickets: $30. RSVP: 803-415-7278. Proceeds go to the restoration of the club's property at 600 College Ave.
▪ Westminster Towers spring show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7 in Heritage Hall featuring vendors, plants, door prizes, and a hot dog lunch. Free and open to the public.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. Jason Broadwater will give an update on the strategic plan for York developed by Economic Development Corp.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club meets Tuesday at Mary's Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Fellowship at 6:30 p.m.; business meeting, 7 p.m. Service projects include serving drinks at Area 11 Special Olympics, April 13 at Manchester Village. The club’s 63rd anniversary will be April 17. Details: ellabm@comporium.net.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club for their Pre-SOS Dance, 7 p.m. April 7 at the Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill with DJ, Steve Coley. Admission, $3 members; $7 guests. Dinner provided by the club. Menu: meatloaf, mashed potatoes and a vegetable.
▪ Newcomers of York County general meeting, 11:30 a.m. April 11 at Gettys Art Center, 201 E Main St, Rock Hill. Debra Heintz, executive director of the Arts Council of York County, will speak. Boxed lunch offered for $10. RSVP to 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. April 5.
▪ Rock Hill Shag Club’s party, 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday at the Elk’s Club, East Main Street. Members, $5; guests, $7.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host The Griggs, 7 p.m. April 5 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service at 6:30 p.m. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
Nominations
▪ The Arts Council of York County is accepting nominations for Ben Ardrey Volunteer Award and Business and the Arts Partnership Award. Deadline for nominations is May 18. The Audrey award honors Dr. William Benjamin Ardrey, a well-known Rock Hill pediatrician for more than 30 years. Ardrey was a senior partner with Rock Hill Pediatric Associates. He worked with the Fine Arts Association and Arts Council of York County. Business and the Arts Partnership Award was created in 1992 to recognize businesses dedicated to partnership with the arts demonstrated during the calendar year. The judges represent business, the arts and government. Winners will be honored June 28 at the Arts Council of York County's annual celebration at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Nomination forms are available at Center for the Arts or call 803-328-2787.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs this month. Register online at yclibrary.org.
Women’s History Month Movies, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. See a film with a powerful woman theme. Bring a snack and a friend to enjoy the movie with.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. The Red Cross and York County Library join together to sponsor a blood drive at the Library. Call 803-981-5847 to schedule an appointment time or use the Red Cross online scheduling portal at https://www.redcrossblood.org.
Tax assistance
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are IRS certified and trained by the SC and NC department of revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns.
Site locations:
▪ Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday through April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
▪ York Technical College in Building A, second floor computer lab, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through April 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 14.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
Reunions
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, noon April 7 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1968 50th reunion, April 20-21. Details: rhhs1968.com/index.cfm.
