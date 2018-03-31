Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the cliché that surrounds Casanova isn’t ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Luca Bruno AP Photo