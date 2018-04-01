Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre and members of the Royal family arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre and members of the Royal family arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Tolga Akmen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre and members of the Royal family arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Tolga Akmen

Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth II, royal family attend Easter service

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 08:11 AM

LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife Kate and other senior royals have celebrated an Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

William and Kate arrived at the church a few minutes late Sunday. She is expecting the couple's third child later this month.

Prince Harry and his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, did not attend. Palace officials said their weekend plans are private. The two will wed in St. George's Chapel on May 19.

Prince Philip, the queen's husband, also did not attend. The 96-year-old has retired from public duties and is seen less frequently.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most of the royals walked down the hill from Windsor Castle to the chapel, but the 91-year-old queen arrived by car. William and Kate also took a car to the chapel.

  Comments  