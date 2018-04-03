Entertainment

Report: Cynthia Nixon favors legalizing marijuana

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 08:00 PM

NEW YORK

Actress Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination, has come out in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana.

The New York Times reports Tuesday the "Sex and the City" star told supporters at a private fundraiser in Manhattan she would legalize pot and put a tax on it to raise revenue for New York.

Cuomo has been long been dubious about legalizing weed beyond limited medical use.

Nixon plans to discuss her run for New York governor on "The Wendy Williams Show" on Wednesday.

State Sen. John DeFrancisco, of Syracuse, and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro have announced bids for the GOP nomination.

