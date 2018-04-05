Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will sit in judgment of the 80-year-old comedian. They still have to pick six alternates.
Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

April 05, 2018 12:14 AM

NORRISTOWN, Pa.

The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

There are seven men and five women. Ten are white, two are black.

Jury selection resumes for a fourth day on Thursday as the prosecution and defense work to select six alternates.

Race dominated Wednesday's selection process.

Cosby's lawyers alleged a member of the prosecution team made a disparaging remark after prosecutors rejected one of the few black women considered for the case.

District Attorney Kevin Steele rejected the allegations. He said prosecutors had no problem seating the two other black people who had appeared for individual questioning.

The defense never revealed what they claim was said and agreed to pick more jurors.

