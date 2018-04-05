Bollywood star Salman Khan convicted in poaching case

FILE- In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Bollywood actor Salman Khan performs during a news conference to announce the ninth season of reality television show 'Big Boss' in Mumbai, India. Khan has been convicted in a 20-year-old poaching case and could face up to six years in prison. He was convicted of shooting two rare blackbuck deer in a western India wildlife preserve in 1998. Rafiq Maqbool, File AP Photo