People wear white masks in support of Catalonian politicians jailed on charges of sedition and condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont, in Germany, during a protest in Figures, Spain, Thursday, April. 5, 2018. A German court has ruled that former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail pending a decision on his possible extradition to Spain.
People wear white masks in support of Catalonian politicians jailed on charges of sedition and condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont, in Germany, during a protest in Figures, Spain, Thursday, April. 5, 2018. A German court has ruled that former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail pending a decision on his possible extradition to Spain. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo
People wear white masks in support of Catalonian politicians jailed on charges of sedition and condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont, in Germany, during a protest in Figures, Spain, Thursday, April. 5, 2018. A German court has ruled that former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail pending a decision on his possible extradition to Spain. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo

Entertainment

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

April 07, 2018 04:30 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include Orthodox Christian Holy Week traditions in a Romanian village; tree-climbing goats in Morocco and photographers preparing for the blooming of cherry blossoms in Washington.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 31-April 6, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

  Comments  