The horror hit “A Quiet Place” is keeping audiences terrified — of the deadly creatures lurking in the film, and of making embarrassing chewing noises while eating during the film’s long sequences of minimal dialogue and music.
People are being snack-shamed for chewing too loudly during ‘A Quiet Place’

By Scott Berson

April 10, 2018 08:13 AM

In the horror flick “A Quiet Place,” making the tiniest sound can get you killed by mysterious monsters with ultra-hearing.

But while watching “A Quiet Place” in the theater, making the tiniest sound while chewing your candy and popcorn can get you a big heaping of shame from the audience.

The movie, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, follows a family eking out survival in a world overrun by mysterious predators with super-sensitive hearing.

In this world, the tiniest noise — a footstep, a laugh, an obnoxious slurp from a large Diet Coke — can send the creatures rushing in for the slaughter.

That means an awful lot of the movie is dead silent, or very nearly so, which can be great for building suspense — and terrible for the people clutching fists full of popcorn and waiting for the optimal time to crunch.

“You can even hear the ventilation in the theater. And popcorn crunches really do stand out,” wrote one NPR reporter, who described taking a bite of popcorn and then holding it for “years — or maybe just minutes” before finally feeling safe enough to chew.

Moviegoers took to Twitter to snack-shame those who failed to be suitably silent while watching the movie.

Then there were those on the other side who tried their best — and usually failed — to keep their own snacking noises to a minimum.

Regardless of the loud-chewing-controversy, the film is one of the year’s first major hits. “A Quiet Place” received rave reviews from critics and dropped into theaters with the second-best debut of 2018 so far, scoring more than $50 million on its opening weekend.

