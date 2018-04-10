People are being snack-shamed for chewing too loudly during ‘A Quiet Place’

In the horror flick “A Quiet Place,” making the tiniest sound can get you killed by mysterious monsters with ultra-hearing.

But while watching “A Quiet Place” in the theater, making the tiniest sound while chewing your candy and popcorn can get you a big heaping of shame from the audience.

The movie, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, follows a family eking out survival in a world overrun by mysterious predators with super-sensitive hearing.

In this world, the tiniest noise — a footstep, a laugh, an obnoxious slurp from a large Diet Coke — can send the creatures rushing in for the slaughter.

That means an awful lot of the movie is dead silent, or very nearly so, which can be great for building suspense — and terrible for the people clutching fists full of popcorn and waiting for the optimal time to crunch.

“You can even hear the ventilation in the theater. And popcorn crunches really do stand out,” wrote one NPR reporter, who described taking a bite of popcorn and then holding it for “years — or maybe just minutes” before finally feeling safe enough to chew.

Moviegoers took to Twitter to snack-shame those who failed to be suitably silent while watching the movie.

Ahem!







Do not purchase popcorn or anything that requires you to rustle through a bag during #AQuietPlace — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) April 9, 2018

the guy next to me bought a large popcorn and a bag of twizzlers and THE WHOLE TIME he would either be eating from the twizzlers or popcorn. i brought nerds and didn’t even eat them becasue i was scared that everyone would hate me lmao — YOUNGBLOOD 72 DAYS (@MoonlitBiebah) April 9, 2018

Saw a quiet place. Was really good apart from some dude loudly eating nachos for the first 20 min. The movie is (you guessed it) quiet so we all could hear every mash of his chewing. — A taco (@ASneakyTaco) April 10, 2018

The most horrific part of A Quiet Place is when you realize the movie is silent and you’re about to hear every crunch of popcorn, slurp of Diet Coke, and stifled burp in the entire theater for the next hour and a half. — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) April 8, 2018

Just saw The Quiet Place with a theater full of people who would not survive The Quiet Place. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 8, 2018

a quiet place: *starts*







the entire theater in unison: so have i told you about my chronic coughing problem — wes (@fashioniconluke) April 8, 2018

‘A Quiet Place’ sounds like absolute horror.







A movie so silent you can hear everyone in the theatre eating their snacks.







Chills already. — Sammosuke Nohara (@sambeesems) April 8, 2018

Then there were those on the other side who tried their best — and usually failed — to keep their own snacking noises to a minimum.

Trying to eat popcorn during A Quiet Place was exhausting pic.twitter.com/A5L537NBOa — dane cardiel (@danecardiel) April 8, 2018

Eating nachos in "A Quiet Place" was more embarrassing than I thought — Geordie Green (@lobotron2084) April 10, 2018

audiences here are so passive aggressive over people making noises if you get a popcorn piece stuck in your throat midway through a quiet place you just have to die — ikra (@dunwaIl) April 8, 2018

Going to see 'A Quiet Place' tonight and I'm having a crisis about people making eating noises and I might just not go because that's far too much for anxiety to handle today — Niamh (@NiamhHK) April 10, 2018

Me to myself while watching A Quiet Place because I can’t stop stress eating pic.twitter.com/ppC89Q1HPj — Rachel Schow (@rachelschow) April 10, 2018

Regardless of the loud-chewing-controversy, the film is one of the year’s first major hits. “A Quiet Place” received rave reviews from critics and dropped into theaters with the second-best debut of 2018 so far, scoring more than $50 million on its opening weekend.