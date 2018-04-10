Bills guard Richie Incognito set to retire after 11 seasons

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito 64) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito texts The Associated Press he's "done," amid reports he is considering retirement after 11 NFL seasons. Incognito followed up the text on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, with a laughing-face emoji and did not respond to further questions seeking clarification.