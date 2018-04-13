Cuomo says he won't seek Working Families Party ballot line

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his state of the state address at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, N.Y. On Friday, April 13, 2018, Cuomo announced that he will not seek the ballot line of the progressive Working Families Party. The announcement came after two influential unions said they would withdraw from the party over its likely endorsement of Cuomo rival and “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo