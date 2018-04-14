Bon Jovi reunites to enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and classic rock sounds, will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo