Beyonce's Coachella set includes Destiny's Child reunion

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce, center, and Jay-Z perform during a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Cleveland. Beyonce performed a 2-hour set at Coachella, Saturday, April 14, 2018, paying tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges and universities. Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo