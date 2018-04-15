'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74

FILE - In this May 15, 2006, file photo, retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. R. Lee Ermey takes a break for a smoke outside New River Air Station's Staff NCO club in Jacksonville, N.C. Ermey, a former marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket," has died. His longtime manager Bill Rogin says he died Sunday morning, April 15, 2018, from pneumonia-related complications. He was 74. The Jacksonville Daily News via AP, File Randy Davey