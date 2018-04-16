China's Weibo site backtracks on gay censorship after outcry

In this April 15, 2018 photo released by Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group, more than 20,000 people take part in a "Rainbow Marathon," organized months earlier, to raise awareness of LGBT issues in Nanjing in eastern China's Jiangsu province. Weibo.com, one of China's top social networking sites announced Monday, April 16 that it will no longer be censoring content related to gay issues after the plan triggered a loud public outcry. Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group via AP)