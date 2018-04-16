Beyonce gives $100,000 to 4 historically black colleges

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.Beyonce paid tribute to historically black colleges during her groundbreaking Coachella performance, and now the singer is donating $100,000 to four black universities. The superstar singer on Monday announced the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative. Photo by Chris Pizzello