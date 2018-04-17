Carolina native Carl Kassel, host of NPR’s ‘Wait, Wait,’ dies at 84

Carl Kasell, longtime newscaster, University of North Carolina alumnus and co-founder of radio station WUNC, has died, NPR reported on Tuesday.
Kasell died from complications from Alzheimer's disease in Potomac, Md. He was 84.
Kasell was the voice of NPR news for 30 years before he joined “Wait Wait…” He had a 50-year career in broadcasting. Kasell retired from hosting NPR's popular "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" in 2014.
Originally from Goldsboro, Kasell and his fellow UNC student Charles Kuralt founded WUNC while at the university. He majored in English at UNC. He worked at a local radio station part-time during high school, and was an actor in local theater.
Kasell worked as a morning deejay and newscaster at WGBR-AM in Goldsboro after graduating UNC in 1956 before moving to the Washington, D.C. area in 1965. Kasell did not graduate from UNC, according to the university, because he was drafted into the U.S. Army after four years as a student.
In 2004, Kasell was inducted into the Hall of Fame, which recognizes North Carolina natives who have made exceptionally distinguished and career-long contributions to the field of journalism.
Kasell was fascinated by radio at a young age, and recalls playing deejay with his grandmother's wind-up Victrola in Goldsboro, according to his NPR obituary.
Kasell was also an accomplished magician and a UNC basketball fan.
Comments