Ex-Playboy model settles lawsuit over alleged Trump affair

FILE - This July 12, 2017, file photo shows the cover of an issue of the National Enquirer featuring President Donald Trump at a store in New York. Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had a 10-month affair with President Donald Trump, settled her lawsuit Wednesday, April 18, 2018, with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship publicly. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo