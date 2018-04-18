8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Eric B. & Rakim
Friday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29.50. www.livenation.com.
Following up 2017’s “Paid in Full” 30th anniversary all-star concert at the Apollo, the trailblazing hip-hop duo returns to the road for the first time in two and a half decades with the Technique Tour. Fellow influential veteran rapper and actress Yo-Yo (“Boyz n the Hood,” “Menace II Society”) opens the show.
Kiko Villamazar
Friday 9:30 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
Latin traditions mesh with contemporary style on “Aguas Frias,” the new album from the Colombian-raised, Miami-born, jazz-educated musician. The songs percolate with flute and electric guitar and shift between cumbia, merengue, Afro-Colombian and Caribbean rhythms. With Chocola and Ancestor Piratas.
Old 97s
Friday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $20-$25. www.visulite.com.
Rhett Miller and company make a pit-stop on the way to Shovels & Rope’s High Water Festival in Charleston following its own Third Annual County Fair festival (which share some of the same acts) in its hometown of Dallas. If you can’t make it to the Americana fest, this country-outfit has you covered.
Lindi Ortega
Sunday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $15-$17. www.eveningmuse.com.
The Canadian country singer — who recently shared her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder — returned in March with a smart concept album that draws on her Mexican roots, Ennio Morricone’s spaghetti western soundtracks and Quentin Tarantino movies within a cinematic tale. With Hugh Masterson.
Minus the Bear
Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$28. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
For fans of the Seattle progressive indie rock outfit, 2007’s “Planet of Ice” is either an entry-point that broke the group commercially or its last great album. The quartet is revisiting the seminal collection to mark its 10th anniversary, with Atlanta’s Coathangers bringing post-riot grrrl feminism and scrappy punk to the opening slot.
Lou Barlow
Tuesday 7 p.m. Lunchbox Records, 825 Central Ave. $26.34-$54.84. www.eventbrite.com.
The Sebadoh, Folk Implosion and Dinosaur Jr. co-founder had to reschedule his return in-store date due to his father’s health, but a week and a half later he’s here sharing his signature, influential lo-fi indie rock. VIP tickets even offer fans a chance to have dinner with Barlow and his dad, who’s feeling much better.
Walter Trout/Tinsley Ellis
Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $22-$25. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
These American blues guitarists — fixtures who headlined the old Double Door for decades on their own — share the bill. The pairing of Trout (formerly of Canned Heat and John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers) and Ellis (who began releasing solo albums 20 years ago) makes for a must-see for blues rock lovers.
Lydia Loveless
Thursday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$16. www.visulite.com.
The Ohio singer-songwriter made one of the best albums of 2016 with her brazen yet heartfelt breakup record “Real.” But although she recently adopted an N.C. address, it’s been awhile since Charlotte fans were treated to the unbridled banter and bittersweet lyrics she delivers live. Local roots trio Amigo opens the show.
Comments